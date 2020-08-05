As local veterans navigate from an effective psychiatric drug treatment to an alternative offered at the San Diego VA, inewsource is following their progress and telling their stories.
Veterans Voices will provide a first-hand look at how these veterans are grappling with mental illness and fighting for their own healthcare within the VA system.
For several years, dozens of San Diego veterans with treatment-resistant depression relied on ketamine to ease their symptoms and curb their suicidal impulses.
The San Diego VA in October 2019 began pulling these men and women off ketamine to put them on an alternative drug called Spravato.
inewsource began investigating the VA’s decision in May.
We've since found the agency lied about its reasons behind taking veterans off the drug and ignored advice and warnings about the repercussions.
One retired Navy and Marine pilot who’d been receiving the treatment wrote in an email before taking her own life that the VA’s decision had pushed her over the edge.
The veteran suicide rate in 2017 was about 28 per 100,000 veterans — a noticeable difference when compared to the national average of 18 per 100,000 people.
All of our coverage of this ongoing investigation will be found here, including online stories, photos, videos, radio features and TV pieces.
Because these stories include the voices of veterans suffering from suicidal thoughts, we want those who read, hear or listen to the pieces to know help is available.
If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. Other resources are available here.
These stories were reported and produced by Brad Racino and Zoë Meyers, with help from Sofia Mejías-Pascoe and Natallie Rocha.
Please send tips, comments, suggestions or criticism to va@inewsource.org.
