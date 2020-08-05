For several years, dozens of San Diego veterans with treatment-resistant depression relied on ketamine to ease their symptoms and curb their suicidal impulses.

The San Diego VA in October 2019 began pulling these men and women off ketamine to put them on an alternative drug called Spravato.

inewsource began investigating the VA’s decision in May.

We've since found the agency lied about its reasons behind taking veterans off the drug and ignored advice and warnings about the repercussions.

One retired Navy and Marine pilot who’d been receiving the treatment wrote in an email before taking her own life that the VA’s decision had pushed her over the edge.