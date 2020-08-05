An inewsource series: Veterans share their healthcare struggles

Aug. 5, 2020

by Brad Racino and Zoë Meyers



Kiaya Bender’s porch is lush with lavender, chamomile, basil, mint and oregano.

The 29-year-old Marine veteran tends to his tomatoes, succulents and a thornless blackberry bush while describing his dream of one day creating a “food forest” with trees of apple and pear.

The assumption that he’ll be alive to see that happen is proof to Bender that the ketamine treatments are working.

Ketamine was developed in the 1960s as an anesthetic. But in the early 2000s, researchers began to notice its tremendous effect on patients with treatment-resistant depression.

They also recognized ketamine’s ability to rapidly reduce suicidal impulses, as it did with Bender.

“This is one of the things ketamine did for me,” Bender said while giving a tour of the small garden outside his Vista apartment in June.

The drug “allowed me to stick to something longer than six months and actually pursue a passion, develop goals and a life.”

The San Diego VA has for years referred veterans suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts for ketamine treatment at the Kadima Neuropsychiatry Institute in La Jolla.

Kadima is run by Dr. David Feifel, a former UC San Diego and VA psychiatrist.

Feifel is an expert in ketamine, having administered it for over a decade, and has published several scientific papers on the topic.

Despite San Diego VA psychiatrists lauding Feifel’s success with their vets, the federal agency unexpectedly began notifying patients in May that their time at Kadima would soon come to an end. The plan was to bring them back to the VA system for an alternative drug treatment called Spravato.

VA administrators did this without giving a heads up to their own psychiatrists or to Feifel.

Some veterans were cut off from the drug almost immediately. Bender and others are finishing their course of ketamine at Kadima over the next few weeks or months.

A wave of anxiety, distress and fear has rippled throughout the small group.

Just the idea of losing ketamine in part prompted one veteran, a Navy and Marine pilot, to take her life. Others have also talked about doing the same.

Local Army, Navy, Marine and Air Force veterans have pleaded with VA leadership not to stop a treatment that for the first time gave them hope. Some reached out to patient advocates, congressional leaders, senators and President Donald Trump.