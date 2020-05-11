Photos from San Diego hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

In hospitals throughout San Diego County, healthcare providers are working to keep COVID-19 patients alive. At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, the intensive care unit has been transformed with retrofitted negative pressure rooms. Nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists follow specific protocols of putting on personal protective equipment and respirators before treating patients.
Scenes from across the county are captured in these photos from Sharp hospitals and medical facilities in La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Chula Vista.
Related:
Photos April 20: COVID-19 poses new threat to Imperial County’s homeless Imperial County’s homeless population totals just over 1,400 based on a count last year, and fewer than 200 of those in the tally had any kind of shelter.
Photos April 13: City Heights healthcare clinic adapts during COVID-19 pandemic At La Maestra Community Health Centers’ facility in City Heights, the clinic has limited the services it provides in person, but it remains open to serve its patients whose incomes are at or below poverty level.
Photos April 6: Coronavirus brings San Diego a week of isolation in the rain Photos from our work the past week show how property owners, renters and healthcare workers are all facing new challenges from the pandemic.
Photos March 30: COVID-19 transforms life in San Diego This is the third week of us bringing you scenes of San Diego County as we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The photos show everything from how a liquor store owner is trying to protect himself from the coronavirus to life in a retirement community.
Photos March 23: Life in San Diego amidst coronavirus As the San Diego region adapts to life under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, the changes can be seen everywhere, from our public spaces to our local businesses.
Photos March 16: How coronavirus has changed life in San Diego The coronavirus has dramatically changed life in the San Diego region. From city council meetings to closed schoolyards, photojournalist Zoë Meyers has been capturing news and events that show how our community has been transformed.
We'll let you know when big things happen.