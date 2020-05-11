Photos from San Diego hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic

In hospitals throughout San Diego County, healthcare providers are working to keep COVID-19 patients alive. At Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, the intensive care unit has been transformed with retrofitted negative pressure rooms. Nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists follow specific protocols of putting on personal protective equipment and respirators before treating patients.

Scenes from across the county are captured in these photos from Sharp hospitals and medical facilities in La Mesa, Rancho Bernardo and Chula Vista.