Photos: San Diego’s homeless inside and outside convention center during COVID-19

The San Diego Convention Center has been turned into one of the largest homeless shelters in Southern California in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the end of last week about 1,200 homeless people were staying there, while others continue to live on the streets.

These photos offer a glimpse into life for San Diego’s homeless residents from the inside and outside of the convention center. They were taken for a story inewsource did on how San Diego police have increased the ticketing of homeless residents during the pandemic compared to last year.