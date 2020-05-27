Photos: San Diego’s homeless inside and outside convention center during COVID-19

by Zoë Meyers | May 27, 2020

The San Diego Convention Center has been turned into one of the largest homeless shelters in Southern California in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the end of last week about 1,200 homeless people were staying there, while others continue to live on the streets.

These photos offer a glimpse into life for San Diego’s homeless residents from the inside and outside of the convention center. They were taken for a story inewsource did on how San Diego police have increased the ticketing of homeless residents during the pandemic compared to last year.

Wanita Long packs up blankets after sleeping on an area of dirt near the Interstate 5 ramp at 17th Street in San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

A man who didn’t want to give his name yawns in the early morning while sitting on 16th Street in San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

A San Diego police truck drives down 16th Street at dawn on May 20, 2020, with an officer telling the homeless people through a speaker to wake up. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Dustin Boyle, left, and Zachary Markovich talk before dawn on 16th Street in San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Yolanda Gamiño's bed, one of the most ornate in the Alpha Project section of the San Diego Convention Center shelter, is shown on May 21, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Yolanda Gamiño puts her feet up on her bed at the San Diego Convention Center to relax after a work shift for Wheels of Change, a program run by the Alpha Project, May 21, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Deborah Jackson, who’s been homeless for five years, uses a nebulizer to take albuterol for her asthma and COPD, May 21, 2020. Jackson has been staying in the Alpha Project section of the San Diego Convention Center since late April. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Sylvia Saliman makes her bed in the Alpha Project section of the San Diego Convention Center, May 21, 2020. Saliman had been staying at the Alpha Project temporary bridge shelter for more than two years before moving into the convention center.

Vernon Wellington sits with his belongings while cooking breakfast on 17th Street in San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Eddie Richardson, who says he’s a Vietnam War veteran, looks at his phone while sitting next to his bike on 16th Street in San Diego, May 20, 2020. (Zoë Meyers/inewsource)

Related:

Photos May 11: San Diego hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic In hospitals throughout San Diego County, healthcare providers are working to keep COVID-19 patients alive.
Photos April 20: COVID-19 poses new threat to Imperial County’s homeless Imperial County’s homeless population totals just over 1,400 based on a count last year, and fewer than 200 of those in the tally had any kind of shelter.
Photos April 13: City Heights healthcare clinic adapts during COVID-19 pandemic At La Maestra Community Health Centers’ facility in City Heights, the clinic has limited the services it provides in person, but it remains open to serve its patients whose incomes are at or below poverty level.
Photos April 6: Coronavirus brings San Diego a week of isolation in the rain Photos from our work the past week show how property owners, renters and healthcare workers are all facing new challenges from the pandemic.
Photos March 30: COVID-19 transforms life in San Diego This is the third week of us bringing you scenes of San Diego County as we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The photos show everything from how a liquor store owner is trying to protect himself from the coronavirus to life in a retirement community.
Photos March 23: Life in San Diego amidst coronavirus As the San Diego region adapts to life under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, the changes can be seen everywhere, from our public spaces to our local businesses.
Photos March 16: How coronavirus has changed life in San Diego The coronavirus has dramatically changed life in the San Diego region. From city council meetings to closed schoolyards, photojournalist Zoë Meyers has been capturing news and events that show how our community has been transformed.
shadow-ornament

We'll let you know when big things happen.

About Zoë Meyers:

Zoë Meyers
Zoë Meyers is a photo and video journalist at inewsource. To contact her with tips, suggestions or corrections, please email zoemeyers [at] inewsource [dot] org.
© inewsource 2020, All Rights Reserved