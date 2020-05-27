Photos: San Diego’s homeless inside and outside convention center during COVID-19

The San Diego Convention Center has been turned into one of the largest homeless shelters in Southern California in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. At the end of last week about 1,200 homeless people were staying there, while others continue to live on the streets.
These photos offer a glimpse into life for San Diego’s homeless residents from the inside and outside of the convention center. They were taken for a story inewsource did on how San Diego police have increased the ticketing of homeless residents during the pandemic compared to last year.
Related:
Photos May 11: San Diego hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic In hospitals throughout San Diego County, healthcare providers are working to keep COVID-19 patients alive.
Photos April 20: COVID-19 poses new threat to Imperial County’s homeless Imperial County’s homeless population totals just over 1,400 based on a count last year, and fewer than 200 of those in the tally had any kind of shelter.
Photos April 13: City Heights healthcare clinic adapts during COVID-19 pandemic At La Maestra Community Health Centers’ facility in City Heights, the clinic has limited the services it provides in person, but it remains open to serve its patients whose incomes are at or below poverty level.
Photos April 6: Coronavirus brings San Diego a week of isolation in the rain Photos from our work the past week show how property owners, renters and healthcare workers are all facing new challenges from the pandemic.
Photos March 30: COVID-19 transforms life in San Diego This is the third week of us bringing you scenes of San Diego County as we cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. The photos show everything from how a liquor store owner is trying to protect himself from the coronavirus to life in a retirement community.
Photos March 23: Life in San Diego amidst coronavirus As the San Diego region adapts to life under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay at home order, the changes can be seen everywhere, from our public spaces to our local businesses.
Photos March 16: How coronavirus has changed life in San Diego The coronavirus has dramatically changed life in the San Diego region. From city council meetings to closed schoolyards, photojournalist Zoë Meyers has been capturing news and events that show how our community has been transformed.
We'll let you know when big things happen.