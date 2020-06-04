In 2006, she transitioned into the reserves, but continued to spend her time in the air — flying for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In her free time, she tutored refugee children at San Diego Refugee Tutoring, volunteered at the Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Surf Clinic for wounded service members, and coached children’s basketball at her vacation bible school’s sports camp.

“We care about all our patients, but it's just natural that there are some people who stand out in certain ways,” Feifel told inewsource.

“And Jodi, I think universally, was one of those patients.”

The stress and trauma of Maroney’s combat experience manifested years after she left Iraq and Afghanistan. It first presented around 2010 as insomnia with increasing nightmares — a dangerous problem to have when her job involved flying helicopters at night over the ocean. Years later her doctor formally diagnosed her with PTSD.

Her husband told inewsource Maroney tried more than 70 different medications, TMS and, as a last ditch effort, electroconvulsive therapy. Nothing worked. As a result, Maroney began to lose hope that anything would help her symptoms. That led to severe depression and eventually, repetitive thoughts of suicide.

Ketamine, under Feifel’s supervision, was about the only thing that would take away those suicidal impulses, he said.

On good days, the treatment could bring a smile to Maroney’s face that her husband still can’t discuss without falling apart. Other times, it would have no effect.

“The thing that I hate about ketamine is you can’t bank on it,” Maroney’s husband told inewsource.

“You can't go in there and say, ‘Hey, things are really bad. OK, let's break glass. Let's get ketamine and you're going to be right as rain.’”

Though the response rate hovers a little above 50%, there is no reliable way of predicting who will respond well to ketamine, said Dr. Robert Meisner, medical director of the ketamine service program at McLean Hospital in Massachusetts.

“It is critical that patients know before considering any psychiatric intervention for severe depression that there very rarely is a magic bullet,” Meisner said.

But with ketamine, he said, “If ever in the past several decades there has been reason for cautious optimism regarding new developments for the treatment of depression and some other disorders, now appears to be one of those moments.”

That optimism is sorely needed.

As Meisner pointed out, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. for people ages 10 to 34. Major depressive disorder is the leading cause of disability worldwide. And one person takes their life every 40 seconds.

“If we were talking about a disease associated with just about any other organ system, this would be front page news over and over again,” he said. “And yet somehow, in the cultural discourse of contemporary America, we've turned our head away from what is a daily tragedy.”

Among veterans, the suicide rate for those 18 to 34 years old increased by 76% from 2005 to 2017. An average of about 17 veterans took their life each day in 2017.

“That is astounding to me,” Meisner said.

Suicide prevention help If you are having thoughts of suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255 or the San Diego Access and Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. Other resources are available here.

Those numbers have prompted the Trump administration to try something new — a nasal spray derivative of ketamine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson called Spravato, which was fast-tracked through the FDA approval process in March 2019.

“It really takes that horrible anxiety, whatever causes somebody to be so desperate to commit suicide, you take it, it's an inhaler, and you take it and its results are incredible,” Trump told an AMVETS convention last August.

“And I’ve instructed the top officials to go out and get as much of it as you can,” the president said.

But as happened this year with hydroxychloroquine and COVID-19, Trump’s promotion for Spravato came without solid research supporting his claims, which became a problem nationally and in San Diego.

Spravato and its effectiveness

Researchers, medical experts and VA doctors questioned Spravato’s effectiveness and safety following Trump’s public remarks about the drug last year.

The VA’s Medical Advisory Panel voted against including the nasal spray in the agency’s formulary — a list of drugs and supplies that must be available for prescription at all VA facilities — but still approved its use on a limited basis which requires veterans try other treatment options first.

In June 2019, the chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of Riverside, called for more information about the VA’s review and contracting process for Spravato.

Takano did so following an investigation by the nonprofit Center for Public Integrity about the influencing factors behind the drug’s rapid adoption. The investigation found the pharmaceutical company behind Spravato was working with Trump associates from his Mar-a-Lago Club and that the president had offered to help the VA negotiate purchases of the drug from the manufacturer, Johnson & Johnson.

The investigation did not uncover how Trump learned about Spravato or the extent of his influence on the VA’s decisions. Neither the White House, the VA nor the Mar-a-Lago associates would talk to the reporter on the story.

“Questions remain about the ultimate impact on the health and safety of veterans, who should not be made into a ‘test case’ while the clinical community continues to gather data about this treatment,” Takano said.

Locally, a spokesperson for Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, told inewsource the congressman’s office is aware of the House committee’s investigation and is urging any San Diego veterans being transitioned to Spravato against their wishes to contact him.

How to contact your representative If you are unsure who represents you in Congress, use this online tool to search by your ZIP code. It will list your representatives and provide contact information.

“Serving our veterans is a top priority for Rep. Peters and a big part of what we do at our San Diego office is advocate for veterans who don’t feel they are getting the quality care they deserve from the VA,” said Peters’ chief of staff, MaryAnne Pintar.

Meisner, the ketamine expert from McLean hospital, said he’s seen both Spravato and IV ketamine work well for patients, and that “one cannot say in a categorical way” whether either drug is superior to the other.

“I do not think we have enough data or experience,” he said.

Ten of the country’s 170 VA medical centers are administering Spravato, and 43 veterans have received the drug as of May 13, a VA spokesperson said.

The VA San Diego Healthcare System is one of those 10, and Joel Andrews is one of the veterans receiving it.